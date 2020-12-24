CNN’s Brown: Trump Is Setting Legislative ‘Fires’ — ‘Mad’ McConnell Acknowledged Biden Won

CNN senior White House correspondent Pamela Brown said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is setting fires by criticizing the coronavirus stimulus bill and vetoing the defense bill because he is “mad” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) acknowledged that Joe Biden was the president-elect.

Brown said, “You are part of the team that reporting on what is going on with this GOP aide calling the president unhinged. What more can you tell us about the reaction in Washington to the president’s fires that he essentially set?”

Congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly said, “First Democrats said, all right, let’s go. The president wants to expand the payments from $600 to $2,000, and they tried to do that this morning. It was blocked by Republicans. They will try again on Monday with a full House Floor vote on a bill to expand the direct payments from $600 to $2,000. Let’s get down to brass tax here. Only one person knows what’s going to happen, and that’s the president of the United States. When you get to the reactions from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, it’s this kind of unsettling notion of having no clue what’s going to happen next.”

He added, “Right now, the reality for Republicans and Democrats is purely wait-and-see. One person told me earlier today, it’s purely hope and pray. But you think all eyes right now, at least ears, are based on the president’s Twitter account and what he might say while he’s down in Mar-a-Lago.”

Brown said, “The president, he lost the election. He’s mad. He’s mad at people on Capitol Hill, like Mitch McConnell, who acknowledged that Joe Biden was the president-elect. As one source told me, he’s mad at everybody right now. So it really is anyone’s guess what he’s going to do about this stimulus bill as millions of Americans are out there in limbo waiting to find out.”

