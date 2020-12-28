Mo Brooks: ‘Sad’ That Republicans Unwilling to Do Homework, Make Tough Decisions on Electoral College Challenge

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) reacted to some of his House Republican colleagues, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who have been critics of challenging the Electoral College on January 6.

Kinzinger called the exercise an effort from “congressional grifters” to raise money and gain followers.

Brooks expressed his disappointment in those Republicans skeptical of the challenge.

“Well, it is sad to the extent that we’ve got Republicans who are unwilling to do their homework or unwilling to make tough decisions,” he said. “And unfortunately, Adam Kinzinger falls in that ballpark. If he would do his homework, he would understand that the evidence is overwhelming and he can either surrender to the people who support voter fraud and election theft or he can fight for his country on this particular issue.”

There is nothing more important to a republic than having an election system that is honest and accurate. And I suggest that everyone who is listening to my voice go to the 2005 Commission on Federal Elections report co-sponsored — or co-authored by Democrat President Jimmy Carter and White House chief of staff James Baker. They identified the very same problems that we faced in this election. They warned us that this was going to happen. And for 15 years, Congress did nothing as this election was stolen just as they prophesized.”

