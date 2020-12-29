Abrams: Loeffler, Perdue ‘Feckless Hypocrites’ Who Will Not Help the People of Georgia

Community organizer and failed 2016 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) “feckless hypocrites who rather win the election than help the people of Georgia,” Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut.”

Reacting to clips of Loeffler and Perdue first opposing and then coming out in favor of increasing direct payments in the coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, Abrams said, “They are feckless hypocrites who rather win the election than help the people of Georgia and do their jobs.”

She continued, “They are two people who have stood by, used the pandemic to profiteer, used the pandemic as an excuse for inaction. They have assailed the very core issues that people need. You need unemployment insurance because your job is no longer there, your mortgage is owed even though you can’t work. What they have done is signal clearly to Americans they have no position. They are spineless. They are people who kowtow to McConnell kowtow to Trump, which means they will not serve the people of Georgia.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN