Van Hollen Slams Hawley for Objecting Electoral College Vote — ‘Grossly Irresponsible’

During “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) blasted Hawley’s decision as “grossly irresponsible” because it will undermine “public confidence in our democratic process.” He added that the move to prevent President-elect Joe Biden from the presidency “will not succeed.”

“[T]his is just grossly irresponsible by Senator Hawley, going and undermining even more public confidence in our democratic process, siding with the false Trump narrative that somehow the election was, you know, fraudulently won by Joe Biden,” Van Hollen stated. “And what he’s done now is throw this up for a vote in the House and Senate. It will not succeed. Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20 as the next president, but it will succeed in further undermining, you know, people’s confidence in the process.”

“I can tell you Senate Republicans did not want to have this vote in the Senate because either they’re going to have to, you know, show their loyalty by Donald Trump by voting against reality, because we know Joe Biden won these states, or they’re going to have to, you know, support the outcome of the democratic process and get Donald Trump upset. I hope they will stand up for democracy and the rule of law, and what Josh Hawley is doing right now is undermining that very important process.”

