GOP Rep. Hice: ‘No Doubt That the President Has Changed the Face of the Republican Party’

Thursday, Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) said on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First” that he believes President Donald Trump will continue to be “a mover and shaker” in the GOP even after he leaves the White House. This comes as Trump and members of GOP leadership battle over the stimulus check amount sent out to individuals in the latest coronavirus relief bill.

According to Hice, the GOP is not “hinging on what happens” with the checks. He added, “there is no doubt” Trump, who was viewed as an outsider when he announced his presidential bid in 2016, has “changed the face of the Republican Party.”

“I don’t think the Republican Party is hinging on what happens with stimulus checks,” Hice advised. “Right now, at least what I’m hearing in Georgia and my district, in particular, are concerns over election security and the fact that if we lose the security in the elections, then we lose our republic. That is not the case with the stimulus checks. So, people want to make sure first and foremost that their votes count, and there is no doubt that the president has changed the face of the Republican Party. People want to keep that agenda moving forward. And hopefully, we will be able to continue doing that. I have no doubt the president is still going to be very much a mover and shaker in the direction of the party.”

