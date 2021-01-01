GOP Rep. Waltz: China’s ‘Propaganda Machine’ ‘Builds’ Dem Rhetoric ‘Into Their Thinking’ and Messaging

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that Democrats aren’t taking China’s attempts to influence American politics seriously and China’s propaganda apparatus uses Democratic dismissals of criticism of China as xenophobic or racist and “builds that into their thinking that those terms will be thrown out in order to deflect what they’re doing.”

Waltz said, “I think whether it’s Ossoff, Swalwell, others that are being exposed, guys, this is the tip of the iceberg of Chinese influence in our politics. You are — you discussed earlier in media, movie companies, Wall Street, manufacturing, certainly our universities. This is a coordinated, sophisticated, and often very subtle influence campaign across the United States, and we are awash with Chinese money. And the problem with the Democrats is they’re not recognizing it for what it is. They’re dismissing it. They’re throwing out terms, xenophobic, racism, what have you. And the Chinese propaganda machine builds that into their thinking that those terms will be thrown out in order to deflect what they’re doing.”

