CNN’s Don Lemon: ‘Stop Saying We Have to Respect Trump Supporters Who Believe Bullsh-t’

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Monday on his show that President Donald Trump’s supporters do not deserve respect because they “believe bullshit.”

While discussing Republican lawmakers planning to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, Lemon said, “We have millions and millions of voters who believe this election was illegitimate and it was stolen. Why do they believe that? Because you have been telling them that. Of course, they’re going to believe it. If you would stop telling them that and start telling them the truth, then maybe they would believe the truth, that the election was not stolen and it was a clean election according to everyone who has investigated, most of them Republicans.”

He added, “So stop saying that we must respect Trump supporters who believe bullshit because it is bullshit that you have been feeding them. The president and you have been feeding them the BS, and now that they believe it, all of a sudden, again, another self-fulfilling prophecy and feedback loop.”

