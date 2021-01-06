Scarborough: Despite McConnell’s ‘Warning,’ Hawley and Cruz ‘Decided That They Would Rather Pose for the Crowd’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday weighed in on what appears to be the Democrats seizing control of the Senate.

Scarborough blamed Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) for Raphael Warnock’s victory over incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff’s current lead over incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). According to Scarborough, the two senators should have heeded McConnell’s warning that objecting to the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election “isn’t in the best interest of everybody” rather than posing for the crowd.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt stated, “Bottom line: A lot more of Joe Biden’s priorities are going to receive votes on the floor of the Senate if the race plays out the way, at this point, it seems to be playing out.”

“I think that’s the key is the votes that will actually see the light of day that would not have seen the light of day had Mitch McConnell remained Senate majority leader,” Scarborough replied. “And of course, there still could be an upset in that second Georgia race. Perhaps Jon Ossoff won’t carry the day in the end, though certainly if you look at where the outstanding votes are, it does seem that Mr. Ossoff is on his way to victory and that Mitch McConnell is on his way to being minority leader, at least over the next two years, which is exactly what he was warning Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz about, and they decided that they would rather pose for the crowd, play for the cheap seats, and risk having Bernie Sanders as chairman of the Budget Committee. They got their wish. I hope the publicity was worth it for them.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent