McMaster: Trump’s ‘Anti-Leadership,’ Spreading ‘Sustained Disinformation’ Caused Capital Riots

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “State of the Union,” said Trump’s “anti-leadership” of spreading “sustained disinformation” over the 2020 presidential election caused the deadly riots on Capitol Hill.

McMaster said, “There are many reasons for this assault on the Capitol, but foremost among them is the president’s exhortations, the president’s sustained disinformation you covered in the show denying results of the election, spreading the unfounded conspiracy theories and claims of widespread corruption. So I think what we just saw was we saw the absence of leadership, really anti-leadership and what that can do to our country.”

