GOP Sen. Rounds: Cancelling Keystone XL Means Oil Just Goes to China or Is Moved by More Dangerous Means of Rail

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) stated that canceling the Keystone XL pipeline won’t prevent the oil from being pumped, it just means it will be sent to other nations like China, or sent down to the U.S. in a more dangerous manner by rail.

Rounds said, “Look, they’re going to pump the oil, and it’s going to go someplace. It’s too valuable not to, and we still need the oil. So, it’s either going to be shipped to other countries, including China, which has not the same type of environmental regulations that we have when it comes to the processing of that oil, or it could come back down into the United States to the specific locations where they actually know how to process it, to actually do that crude oil. … This was the most efficient way to do it. It’s still going to get moved, but now they’re probably going to have to go to rail cars, and when you go to rail cars, it’s not as safe. And so, this was simply the most efficient way to move about 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day, that now will probably go either by rail or it’ll go to another country.”

