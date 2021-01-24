Rubio: Trump Impeachment Trial Is ‘Stupid’ — Really ‘Bad for the Country’

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he would vote to dismiss the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump because a Senate trial would be “bad for the country.”

Rubio said, “First of all, I think the trial is stupid. I think it’s counterproductive. We already have a flaming fire in this country. It’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on the fire.”

He continued, “Second, I look back in the time, for example, Richard Nixon, who had clearly committed crimes and wrongdoing, and in hindsight, I think we would all agree that President Ford’s pardon was important for the country to be able to move forward. History helped Richard Nixon be accountable for what he did.”

He added, “I think this is going to be really bad for the country, It’s going to not just as a going to keep us from focusing on important things, but it’s also just going to stir it up even more and make it even harder to get things done moving forward.”

He concluded, “The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it because I think it’s really bad for America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN