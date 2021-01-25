Schumer: We Can ‘Expand’ District, Circuit Courts to Balance out GOP Judges

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that one way Democrats can make up for the large amount of judges that were confirmed by the Senate Republican majority would be for Democrats to add seats at the district and circuit court levels.

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “For decades, there will be — essentially, the judiciary will be stacked with conservatives. How do you try to make up some of that ground?”

Schumer first responded that Democrats can fill judicial vacancies with 51 votes.

He continued, “Second, traditionally, we have increased the number in the lower and circuit courts. I have in the city of Buffalo a huge — they don’t have enough judges. There’s this long line before you can get to court. Because they don’t have enough. So, we could expand those, relative –.”

After Maddow cut in to ask if Schumer was referring to both district and circuit courts, Schumer responded that he was.

Schumer then discussed the Supreme Court and stated that he will wait on the commission that President Joe Biden has put together on expanding the Supreme Court.

