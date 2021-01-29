Schweizer: Biden Isn’t Concerned about How Trading on Family Name Is Corrupt, ‘Business as Usual’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer reacted to reports that President Joe Biden admonished his brother, Frank, for touting his relationship with the president in an ad by saying that it appears as though Biden is attempting to appear concerned about behavior the Biden family has engaged in for a long time and that Biden’s real concern is how it might impact the Biden family.

Schweizer said, “I think the recent report about Joe admonishing his brother, two things stand out, Sean. First of all, it seems kind of pre-canned. It’s almost like they’re trying to leak the fact that Joe is concerned about this, even though the family’s been doing this for decades. But second of all, notice what Joe Biden actually tells his brother. What he says is, watch what you’re doing, you don’t want to get hurt. There’s no mention of how this is corrupt, how this is going to look bad, how this is going to affect the country, how it might create bad perceptions about cronyism and corruption. There’s none of that. The focus is on the family and family members getting hurt. So, it’s going to be business as usual.”

