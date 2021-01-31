Cassidy: Biden’s COVID Relief Includes ‘Bailing Out the Teachers’ Unions’

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal included a “kind of bailing out the teachers’ unions.”

Discussing a COVID-19 economic relief package unveiled by 10 Republican senators, Cassidy said, “So we have $160 billion, we match his figure when it comes to vaccination to increase capacity to make more vaccine quickly as well as to adapt to these variants which are coming across. One area that we decrease, he has 170 billion for schools. Now, we’ve already given schools 110% of what they usually receive from the federal government. Parochial schools have opened with a fraction of that money. Charter schools are opened.”

“The real problem is public schools,” he continued. “That issue is not money. That issue is teachers’ unions telling their teachers not to go to work and putting 170 billion towards teachers’ union’s priorities takes care of a democratic constituency group, but it wastes our federal taxpayer dollars for something which is not the problem. We have 20 billion to get kids back to school on top of the roughly 66 billion, which is on top of the 57 billion schools normally. We can get kids back to school without, you know, kind of bailing out the teachers’ unions.”

