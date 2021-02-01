WV Gov. Justice: If We ‘Throw Away Some Money Right Now,’ on Relief ‘So What?’

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) stated that we need coronavirus relief urgently, and “if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?”

Justice said, “[W]e need to understand that trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point and time with what we’ve got going on in this country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of and get people back on balance, and I want to work with the Biden administration just like I worked with the Trump administration and I want us to move forward.”

