Dem Sen. Tester: Was a Mistake to Halt Keystone Pipeline Construction — Isn’t Going to Turn Our Climate Around

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) acknowledged President Joe Biden’s decision to halt the construction of the Keystone Pipeline XL was a mistake.

Tester, a supporter of the pipeline, said he believes in climate change, but he does not think stopping the one pipeline is “going to turn our climate around.”

Host Poppy Harlow asked Tester, “Do you believe it was … a mistake for the Biden administration to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline on day one in office given the impacts of … 11,000 American jobs? Do you think it was a mistake?”

“[L]ook, I’ve been a supporter of the Keystone Pipeline,” Tester replied. “And there’s been two caveats, and they have been basic caveats. You do it to the safest standards, and you respect private property rights. I think the Keystone Pipeline folks could have done a better job getting the Fort Peck tribe on board, and they need to continue working to do that, but in the end, I think … it’s a good project. I believe in climate change. But I also think that this one pipeline isn’t going to turn it around, isn’t going to turn our climate around, and it’s not going to make it in markedly worse situations. But so in the end, yeah, I supported the Keystone Pipeline.”

