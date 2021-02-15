GOP Rep. McClain: Nat’l Guard in D.C. Looks Like ‘Symbolism over Substance,’ We’ve Gotten No Information on Why They’re Still There

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) reacted to a report that the National Guard might remain in Washington, D.C. until the Fall by stating that the continued presence of the Guard seems to be “a lot of symbolism over substance,” and that members of the House that have asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a briefing on why the National Guard is still in D.C. haven’t received any information.

McClain said, “Well, the only briefings that we’ve had is — through the media, really — is that the troops may be staying there through the Fall, which is extremely concerning. Because myself and several of my colleagues have asked Nancy Pelosi for a briefing as to why do we need these troops here. And we have received zero information, zero. It’s amazing to me that she can do this without any disclosure, without any information, and just continue to spend money with no briefing. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

She added, “I feel like there’s a boogeyman under my bed.”

McClain also stated that keeping the Guard in D.C. “sure does seem like it’s a lot of symbolism over substance, doesn’t it? … They’re talking about sending a thousand more National Guard troops from my state of Michigan for reasons that we don’t know. I would rather put those National Guard men and women to help my constituents in my state help with the distribution of the COVID relief vaccination.”

