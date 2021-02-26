Sen. Cassidy: Trump Won’t Be the GOP Presidential Nominee in 2024

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who voted to convict former President Donald Trump after his second impeachment trial, said Friday on Fox Business Channel’s “Varney & Co.” that Trump will not be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

Anchor Stuart Varney said, “Minority Leader McConnell says he would support Trump in 2024 if he were the Republican nominee. You voted to impeach Mr. Trump. so, where do you stand on this?”

Cassidy said, “I don’t think President Trump is going to be our nominee. You are asking me a theoretical, and I reject the premise of it. You can pick many reasons, among them being his age, but I don’t think he will be a presidential nominee. So I don’t think that will be an issue that I have to face.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN