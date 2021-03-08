Holmes Norton: Biden’s Stopping Border Fence, ‘Yet, We’re Trying to Fence in Our Capitol’ – We’re ‘Overreacting to January 6’

On Monday’s broadcast of WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall,” Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) stated that it “can’t be” that we’re “stopping the fencing on the border, and yet, we’re trying to fence in our Capitol.” Norton also said that “we’re overreacting to January 6,” and Congress is “afraid of its shadow.”

Norton said, “As you may have heard, on March the 4th, the House left early because of a threat for March 4. You will note that nothing happened on March 4. Now we have a Congress ahead — afraid of its shadow.”

She added, “[T]he president is already stopping the fencing on the border, and yet, we’re trying to fence in our Capitol. That can’t be.”

Norton later stated, “I think, again, because we’re overreacting to January 6, I think the notion of a standby National Guard for a while, as long as they’re not surrounding the Capitol isn’t something that I would object to. I’d certainly hate to see it happen. But I think what it amounts to is a gradual pulling back of what we’re now seeing at the Capitol. So I think that, too, will gradually go away.”

