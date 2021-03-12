Ed. Sec’y Cardona: I Think We Can Have in-Person Schools Five Days a Week ‘in Many Places’ This Spring

During a CNN special on Friday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated that “I’d like to think that, in many places,” all schools can offer in-person instruction five days a week.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “When do you think, in this country, there will be an opportunity for all schools to offer five-day-a-week, in-person education? When will that be? Will that be in the fall? Will that be not until 2022? Give us an idea of what you’re thinking.”

Cardona answered, “Jake, as soon as possible. And I’d like to think that, in many places, we can do that this spring. I know schools that are functioning all day every day, five days a week, for all students currently, and we need to continue to grow and make sure that we’re giving students an opportunity to be in school as much as possible. There is no substitute for in-person learning. So, I’m — my biggest priority is making sure that we’re doing everything we can to move from remote learning to in-person learning, five days a week, as quickly as possible, across the country.”

