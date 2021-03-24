Lara Trump: ‘Absolutely’ Considering Run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to former President Donald Trump, confirmed she was at least considering a run for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat in the 2022 midterm elections.

Exchange as follows:

HANNITY: Quick question, exit question. Still considering a run for Senate in North Carolina, your home state?

L. TRUMP: Always your exit question, Sean. Yes, I am still considering it, absolutely.

HANNITY: All right. Lara Trump, thank you for being with us.