Clyburn: Kemp Stole the 2018 Election from Abrams

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that no one thinks Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) “did not steal the election fair and square from Stacey Abrams.”

Clyburn said, “Nobody believes that he did not steal the election fair and square from Stacey Abrams. And what he’s doing now is codifying that which he used his administrative authority to do when he was secretary of state, when he took so many people off the roll. And I guarantee you that was the difference in his having won that election and having stolen it fair and square.”

Host Chris Hayes then asked, “Just quickly Congressman, because you said steal fair and square. I just want to be clear about what you’re alleging here. I think, my understanding, is you’re saying that in purging voter rolls, the use it or lose it provision of Georgia law, such that if people don’t vote in consecutive elections, they get knocked off the rolls, that was the decisive difference in Brian Kemp’s race against Stacey Abrams. that’s what you’re saying.”

Clyburn responded, “That’s exactly what I’m saying. And I’ve been around this business a long time, I know what purging is used for. And we all saw how strategic that purging was. And we all saw that a lot of people got purged who should not have been purged.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett