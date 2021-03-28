Warnock: Republican Senators ‘Refusing to Protect Minority Rights in the Society’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republican senators were holding on to the filibuster rule to protect minority rights in the Senate “while refusing to protect minority rights in the society.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I know the focus should be on Republicans and not on changing the filibuster. I hear you on that, but the reality is unless Republicans get on board, the filibuster is a big obstacle to becoming law. At his press conference, President Biden indicated he open to some reforms and says he considers the filibuster a relic of Jim Crow. He still won’t call for eliminating it outright? Does he need to do that?”

Warnock said, “I think that we have to pass voting rights no matter what. And the reason why I have conspired, insisted that we talk to our Republican sisters and brothers on the other side of the aisle is because if we don’t do anything else in the Senate, we have to stand up for the democracy. The filibuster at the end of the day is about minority rights in the Senate. How are you going to insist on protecting minority rights in the Senate while refusing to protect minority rights in the society.”

