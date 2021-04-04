Bernie Sanders: Amazon CEO Bezos’ Power, Wealth ‘a Serious Problem’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) warned of the “serious problem” posed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is one of the richest men in the world.

Host Mehdi Hasan asked Sanders, “How much do you think representative democracy in this country is threatened by the power of a single citizen who is worth $180 billion?”

Sanders pushed for “bringing power back to ordinary people,” which he said would be done through reforming campaign finances, ending gerrymandering and ending voter suppression.

“I think it’s a serious problem,” Sanders replied. “When we talk about income wealth inequality, it’s not just that two people — Bezos being one of them — own more wealth than the bottom 40% of the American people. That is wrong unto itself. But I think we forget the kind of power that these individuals have. Bezos owns The Washington Post. You have large corporations who have thousands of lobbyists all over Washington, D.C. Former leaders of the Democratic and Republican Party, they make incredible campaign contributions. So when we talk about the need to create a vibrant democracy, it means taking on income wealth inequality, bringing power back to ordinary people through campaign finance reforms, through ending gerrymandering, to ending suppression of voters. But it is a big issue. It is a very big issue in terms of the power of the few.”

