TX Mayor: Border Wouldn’t Be Such ‘a Madhouse’ If It Had Same Fence as Capitol, ‘We Haven’t Heard from the Administration’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Uvalde, TX Mayor Don McLaughlin said that the border is “a madhouse” and that things would be better if the border had the same fencing as the U.S. Capitol. McLaughlin also stated that “we haven’t heard from the administration yet.”

McLaughlin said, “Well, it’s kind of like the wild, wild west down there. We have car chases on a daily basis. We have immigrants jumping off of trains.”

He added, “The southern border is not under control. It’s a madhouse. If — maybe if they gave us the same opportunities they had up there in Washington with that great big fence with that razor wire and would do that along our southern border, maybe we could get a little peace and quiet.”

McLaughlin further stated, “And we haven’t heard from the administration yet. And we keep telling them, and, like I said, it’s very frustrating when you hear them say that oh, the Biden administration has the southern border under control. Far from it. They need to go ahead and build this wall, put it back in place, and let’s close our border and make it come across the right way.”

