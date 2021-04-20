CNN’s Coates Before Chauvin Verdict: People See Security Measures as ‘Preparing Me for an Acquittal’

During CNN’s coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday, CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates suggested, before the verdict was announced, that the increased security would be perceived by some people as evidence that officials knew the verdict in advance and thought it would be a not guilty verdict.

Coates said, “What’s concerning though is, we have a Pavlovian response in America that, when we have impending verdicts and you see buildings start to be boarded up and businesses start to close, that trust gap that’s already there between our justice system and members of the community, it expands exponentially. Because in their minds they say, you’re preparing me for an acquittal. You are telling me, if it’s boarded up, you anticipate my unrest, my wrath, you anticipate the devolution of a protest into looting and other things. And so, part of what you’re seeing in terms of the unease you’re speaking about, Van, is that Pavlovian reflex and response to say, what does this mean if you are calling out the National Guard? People believe, did you get a head’s up, governor, did you get a head’s up, Mr. President, did you get a head’s up judge? Do you know something that we do not know?”

(h/t NewsBusters)

