CNN’s Cuomo: Gaetz Would ‘Be a Dead Man on the Left’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo argued that if Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was a Democrat “he’d be a dead man on the left. Because it’s all about optics.”

Cuomo said, “This is a party that will hang with Matt Gaetz — and I’m all for due process — but he’d be a dead man on the left. Because it’s all about optics. But here, they stick with him, they stick with the QAnon kook, and they kill Liz Cheney. So, if you’re a moderate, if you put your toe in the pool…aren’t you a dead man walking?”

