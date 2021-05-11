MSNBC’s Wallace: GOP Turning into a ‘Pup Tent’ by Bowing ‘Petty, Petulant Brat’ Trump

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that the Republican Party was becoming “pup tent” size by bowing to “petty, petulant brat” former President Donald Trump.

Wallace said, “President Joe Biden has soared to a 63% approval rating, proving that shots in arms, COVID relief, and not being an insane egomaniac isn’t just good for the country, but it polls well, too.”

On the Republican Party, Wallace continued, “As it cements its dissent into an anti-democratic, anti-truth, pro-big lie group of Trump dead-enders on the verge of purging Liz Cheney from her leadership post for the offense of telling the truth about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election.”

She added, “Lindsey Graham is repricing his role as the man without a core, saying publicly on the record, ‘You’re just not going to be a leader in the party if you’re anti-Trump. I think it would be a disaster for the Republican Party if we just didn’t acknowledge the fact that Donald Trump’s the most popular person in the party. The American First agenda is well respected. if you tried to run him out of the party, he would take half the party with him.’ So, there we have it, out loud once again, thanks to Lindsey Graham. The disgraced, de-platformed, ex-president is such a petty, petulant brat that if we don’t indulge him, he’ll take his toys and voters and go home. The Republicans want to protect America from enemies from foreign and domestic. They can’t even protect their party.”

Wallace concluded, “As President Biden soars in popularity, the GOP morphs into what Mitt Romney, its one-time standard bearer, calls a pup tent.”

