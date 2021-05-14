Liz Cheney: ‘I Do Regret’ Voting for Trump in 2020

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Friday in a preview of an interview with ABC News anchor Jon Karl that will air in full Sunday on “This Week” that she regretted voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Karl asked, “Did you vote for Donald Trump in 2020?”

Cheney said, “I did.”

Karl said, “Do you regret that vote?”

He added, “How could you not regret that vote given what’s happened?”

Cheney said, “I was never going to support Joe Biden, and I do regret the vote. It was a vote based on policy, based on substance, and what I know in terms of the kinds of policies he put forward that were good for the country. But I think it’s fair to say that I regret the vote.”

Karl said, “If the Republican Party nominates Donald Trump in 2024 could you stay in a Republican Party that decides he should be the nominee again?”

Cheney said, “I will do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee and everything necessary to make sure he never gets anywhere close to the Oval Office again.”

Karl said, “But would you remain in the party if he were the nominee?”

Cheney said, “I will not support him and do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

