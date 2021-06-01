Ex-MSNBCer Chris Matthews: Trump Republicans Do Not ‘Understand Democracy’

Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republicans who support former President Donald Trump did not “understand democracy.”

Matthews said, “What are dots on the screen in the last several months? Well you president who said the previous president was illegal immigrant. He was not president. He couldn’t be he was here illegally, he snuck in the country — an absurd, awful, racist comment. Now a former president, thankfully, calls this president illegal. Who says he’s not president. He’s gotten 2/3 of the Republican Party, the party of Lincoln saying that Joe Biden is not president! It’s gotten to be worse and worse. They go from relying on the Electoral College because they can’t get the popular vote. They lost in ’16 by almost 4 million and lost again in ’20. They think it’s cute to win by the Electoral College. Of course its constitutional. Now they doesn’t even believe in the Electoral College. Trump doesn’t even believe he lost the Electoral College. Democracy as Jefferson taught us, with all Jefferson’s faults, slavery and rest, he did give us, ‘All men are created equal.’ He did give us a goal, ironically, a goal. This crowd doesn’t understand democracy.”

He continued, “If you ask the average Republican who likes Trump do you really want the majority to rule in this country? Simple question. Do you think majority of American citizens should rule this country? A simple democracy vote, question. Do you think they’re going to say yes? No. They are going to say, let’s reduce the number of minority voters. Let’s reduce the number of young voters while we’re at it.”

Matthews added, “By the way Trump knows he lost. He lost the Electoral College. He lost Pennsylvania. He lost Wisconsin. He lost Michigan. I’m sorry Mr. President, you’re not Mr. President anymore. You got to wake up.”

