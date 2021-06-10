Jenner on if Trump Lost the Election: ‘I’m Not Going to Get into That’

California gubernatorial candidate and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner did not answer when asked if former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election during a Thursday appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

Instead, Jenner instead opted to call him a “disrupter.”

The Olympic decathlete is running in the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I want to ask you something before we go because we’re out of time. Something that’s important for me to know. You say that you’re a Republican, and I’m just wondering because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?”

Jenner said, “I’m not going to get into that. That election is over with. I think Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump is that he was a disrupter.”

Behar said, “But did he win? Did he win the election?”

Jenner said, “He was a disrupter when he was president. I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system. I want to change that system for the positive. I’m in it for the people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN