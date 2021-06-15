Dem Rep. Jackson Lee: Trump, Meadows ‘Were Clearly Breaking the Law’

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ emails to officials at the Department of Justice after the 2020 presidential election “were clearly breaking the law.”

Anchor Alisyn Camerota said, “These emails, President Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, were relentless in their efforts to try to get the acting attorney general to take up these conspiracy theories and these fictitious claims of voter fraud. Now that this information has just been released, what can Congress do about this now?”

Jackson Lee said, “Let me be very clear, they are former representatives of the United States Government, but it doesn’t mean that they are not subject to actions against them for criminal behavior. So what will happen, Alisyn, is that we will include that in our multiple investigations to be determining as to whether or not their actions were both unconstitutional as well as an abuse of power. They will have to be subjected as well to the idea of subpoenas and maybe something else.”

“I don’t want to speculate about criminal actions, but those behaviors were clearly breaking the law as it relates to their duties in the United States of America and their representation of the White House and a separate branch of government,” she continued. “They were threatening another branch of government. They were using the power of the White House, the Executive, to undermine our separate but equal powers. We, as a Congress, cannot stand for that. You can be assured — a deep investigation may result in actions that will move this to a criminal realm.”

