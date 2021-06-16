CNN’s Zeleny: Biden Is Protected by Aides ‘Not Wanting Him to Answer Some Questions’

CNN’s chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny said Wednesday during his network’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s Geneva visit that he had never seen a president who was “so protected by his aides in terms of not wanting him to answer questions.”

Discussing Biden apologizing for snapping at reporter Kaitlan Collins during a press conference, Zeleny said, “That was classic Joe Biden, we saw that occasionally during the campaign, I’ve seen it on Capitol Hill. Staffers who have worked for Joe Biden for a long time have seen a flash of temper, but he also realized it was inappropriate, could perhaps be viewed as sexist, so he clearly wanted to clean it up and lighten the mood and take it off the table before getting on a plane, as all of the images and the narrative was set. He wanted to take that off the table.”

He continued, “We have seen President Biden do that. What we have not seen him do is answer questions like that without his aides screaming at him to stop. I have never seen a president, covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of not wanting him to answer questions. They were silent today. He had a job to do. He recognized that. he walked to the microphones and genuinely apologized to Kaitlan for asking a question. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN