Scarborough on DeSantis: ‘This Guy Is Taking Over the Republican Party’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday said the GOP might have a new leader in the party on the heels of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Scarborough, reacting to former Vice President Mike Pence’s mixed reception at the recent Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit, said he heard Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “was like a conquering king.” He added the governor “is taking over the Republican Party.”

“There may be a new leader in the Republican Party, at least in the rank and file. Have you guys heard this?” Scarborough said.

He continued, “I asked, I said, how was Pence received? And they said, ‘Well, here’s the deal. It was respectful. They know Mike Pence. They’ve loved him for 20 years. He got three standing ovations.’ But it was muted. He would have had 15 standing ovations last year. He’s had a long way to go, right? But then, this one person said, ‘But my God, you should have seen the response for Ron DeSantis. He was like a conquering king.’ And this person who’s been in Republican politics for 40, 45 years said, ‘I haven’t seen anything since Reagan in ‘80. He was unbelievable.'”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski commented, “For Ron DeSantis.”

“Ron DeSantis,” Scarborough replied. “And I keep hearing this. Just rockstar status. This guy is taking over the Republican Party.”

