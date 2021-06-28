Kinzinger: Trump’s Ohio Rally a ‘Rally of a Loser President’

Sunday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reacted to former President Donald Trump holding a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Ohio over the weekend.

Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, called the rally one “of a loser president.” He questioned why people went to the rally to “ogle” and “sort of worship a loser.”

“What you saw yesterday was a recycling of all his old talking points. It was a rally of a loser president,” Kinzinger declared. “I mean, he’s the first president to lose reelection in decades. And I don’t know why these folks would go there and in essence ogle at and in many cases just short of worship a loser, but they did. The interesting thing is, he didn’t talk much about the candidate running against Anthony Gonzalez, who is a fantastic person, Anthony is.”

“The guy running against him, at one point I know Trump made it sound like he went and negotiated world peace in North Korea. The guy worked at Vance, which is a really entry-level position, not to put it down, but you’re not negotiating with world leaders. And then he went into old recycled talking points. Look, but the problem is, again, people believe this. They really do. And there’s enough people, frighteningly, that believe he’s going to be president in August,” he added.

