MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Only Partisan Approach to the Insurrection Has Been’ Republican Lies

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that only Republicans have had a partisan approach to the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Wallace “I don’t think the Republicans are the ones to watch. I actually don’t. I think it’s how savvy can Democrats be with just how bipartisan this has been. It was a bipartisan vote to impeach. It was a bipartisan vote to convict the ex-president. It wasn’t enough. It was a bipartisan vote to create a commission and came up short in the Senate. What is partisan is the obstruction. The only thing partisan has been the Republican lies and refusal to get to the bottom of it.”

She continued, “Democrats have an opportunity to have fact-finding inquiries and hearings to put them on in prime time and to educate the American people about something Republicans don’t want them to see. Talk about making it impossible to look away. The only partisan approach to the insurrection has been the Republicans.”

Wallace added, “Someone said, ‘Oh, they have to really find a smoking gun.’ What, to put next to the other two smoking guns? They proved the Donald Trump extorted Zelensky. They proved he incited the insurrection. I think it is showing the depravity of the Republicans in the Senate and the House. The reason they didn’t want a commission has nothing to do with any sense they weren’t scared on that day, with any sense Donald Trump wasn’t responsible, both McCarthy and McConnell have so much as said so. McConnell went so far as saying he should be criminally prosecuted. They don’t want to muck up whatever their message is, accuse the NSA of spying on Tucker Carlson, whatever it is for the midterms. I think they have screwed the pooch.”

