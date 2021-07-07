Waltz: Afghanistan Withdrawal Hands Control of Resources That Power Green Economies to China

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan will result in large stores of rare earth minerals and critical minerals “that are going to power the electronics, the green renewable economies of the future” going into the hands of China.

Waltz stated, “China is just chomping at the bit. When I served in the Bush administration, we commissioned a survey that found out there are a trillion dollars of rare earth minerals and critical minerals, lithium, that power batteries around the world, chromite, natural gas, all kinds of critical minerals and rare earths that we’re also sitting on top of. The Afghans were ready for us to help them mine and get out of there, and we’re just walking away from that too. So, not only the base on China’s backyard, but these critical rare earths we’re walking away from that are going to power the electronics, the green renewable economies of the future, and we’re handing it all over to them.”

