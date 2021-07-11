Kinzinger: Republicans Should Be ‘Careful’ — The Truth on ‘Armed Insurrection’ Is Coming Out

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Republicans should be “careful” about their claims on the January 6 Capitol riot.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has a decision to make on the members, what Republicans to appoint…Do you think he’s going to appoint folks whose job it is to highjack this committee or at least not be unhelpful to this committee? Where is he going to fall on this?”

Kinzinger said, “I think he’s going to find people not controversial, besides like maybe Jim Jorden, and that they’ll act to be smart scholars and all this, but their job is going to be to scuttle this. If I was Kevin McCarthy, I would be very fearful of the January 6 committee. If I’m a Democrat on the committee, I would be very intent on making sure this is by the book and doesn’t turn political because there is enough information that is going to come out. We want to know all these details. Why didn’t the president call the guard? Where was Kevin? What conversations did Kevin have? What members were involved. I think we will get to those answers.”

Todd said, “Do you think a complete accounting can be found without subpoenaing former President Trump?”

Kinzinger said, “I do because I think everybody around him knows what happened. I think if you subpoena Trump, it should be only if you need to because I think the bottom line is that can create a spectacle. But I also think look in the future, whether it’s a year or two, even though these FBI cases against these insurrectionists, all this information will come out. There is this narrative that it wasn’t an armed insurrection well, it was it. There were guns. There were arms. All that stuff will come out. If I’m a Republican member of Congress, I would be careful of the sides I’m taking because, in the very near future, people will know the truth. I want to be on the side of truth.”

