Coons: U.S. Sanctions Partially Created Conditions for Cuba Uprising

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that the oppression of Cuba’s Communist government “has created the conditions, in combination with our sanctions and with COVID, for a popular uprising.”

Coons listed examples of countries where “government action is oppressing their people and causing famine, so too is the case with Cuba, a country where longstanding Communist authoritarian regime repression of their people has created the conditions, in combination with our sanctions and with COVID, for a popular uprising.”

He continued, “My hope is that the Cuban people will be successful in changing the government in Cuba. But the reality is we also can’t turn a blind eye to human suffering around the world, no matter where it occurs. So, my hope is that we will, as a country, with one voice, forcefully speak out against the repression of the regime in Cuba, while at the same time expressing our solidarity with the Cuban people and their legitimate aspirations for better lives.”

