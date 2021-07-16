FNC’s Pirro: Biden’s U.N. Racism and Human Rights Envoy Invitation About Reparations

Thursday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Jeanine Pirro warned a lot of the efforts aimed at “revisionist history,” and gesture from President Joe Biden’s administration inviting United Nations racism and human rights envoys was to set up the possibility of reparations.

“[U]nfortunately, you know, sports is the one thing that gives us the ability to have some free time, make friends, be part of something together,” she said. “And it’s revisionist history with the United States asking the U.N. to come into America and assess whether or not we are a racist country. I’m telling you, Sean, where that’s going as they are going to finally say we need to pay reparations, and that’s where this is all going. They are destroying everything that is American.”

“And the NFL, if they want to do something, if they want to play two anthems or whatever, but if you want to change things in America, you don’t do it with the song, you do it by effectuating change in courts, in the legislature and people in power, in schools and the school board — which is, by the way, what ‘God’s Not Dead’ is all about,” Pirro continued. “It’s parents whose children are being taught things like critical race theory that have nothing to do with their belief in God and their freedom of speech. And that’s why we’ve got to keep fighting, and that’s what ‘God’s Not Dead’ is about.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor