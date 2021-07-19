Blackburn: Biden’s Tougher on Facebook Than He Is on China, Iran, and Cuba

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) responded to President Joe Biden accusing Facebook of “killing people” by stating that Biden isn’t as tough on the governments of China, Cuba, and Iran.

Blackburn said, “[A]s far as the president with this thing about they’re ‘killing people,’ then what does he say about the Uyghurs in China? What does he say about the Hong Kong freedom fighters? What does he say about the people of Iran who were pushing back against their government? Or the Cubans who are trying to push back against their government? He cannot continue to say this and throw things out there.”

