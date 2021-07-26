Newsom: I ‘Support’ L.A. County, Others Bringing Back Mask Mandates

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said that he supports counties like Los Angeles County reinstituting mask mandates and supports “localism” on such decisions.

Host Ayman Mohyeldin asked, “Do you support mask mandates right now, the decision that was made in L.A. County recently?”

Newsom responded, “Yeah. We support localism. We support what’s happening in, not only L.A. County and Pasadena, but also throughout northern California and the Bay Area. Well over half the state’s population, particularly in the most densely populated parts of the state are under some form of either a mandate or recommendation for face covering. But our focus here today is on the 25% of people that haven’t been vaccinated. We can end this disease and we can move beyond mask wearing, we can move beyond the stress and the rancor around in-person instruction for our kids, our concern around lockdowns and social distancing once and for all by getting people vaccinated that are eligible to be vaccinated, and that’s our primary focus. And we continue to encourage those local decisions for those nonpharmaceutical interventions like face coverings.”

