Omar: ‘No Path’ for Bipartisan Bill Not Moving ‘Simultaneously with the Reconciliation Bill’

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the bipartisan infrastructure bill has “no path forward” if it does not simultaneously move with the Democrats’ much larger reconciliation bill.

Omar said, “It’s really important for us to remember that we’ve laid out as members of the Progressive Caucus, as you know I serve as the whip, we’ve whipped on this, there is no path forward for a bipartisan bill that doesn’t move simultaneously with the reconciliation bill. I know that, you know, our colleagues on the other side on the Senate fully understand that, and this is why I think that they’ve been lobbying these two senators to essentially, as AOC was saying to sink these bills that are a priority for Democrats.

She continued, “I am willing to pass it if there is bills that are passing simultaneously. We believe this is a one-time opportunity, a generational opportunity that we have to truly create transformational policy and pass it through the reconciliation process. I don’t think it is possible for us to pass this bipartisan infrastructure bill without having the guarantee that a reconciliation bill that fully funds our priorities is going to pass as well.”

