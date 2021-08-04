Zeldin on Andrew Cuomo: New Yorkers ‘Ready to Give Him the Boot’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) weighed in on New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announcing that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed current and former state employees.

Zeldin, who has called on the embattled governor to “resign or be impeached,” said that “millions” of New Yorkers are “ready to give him the boot.” He added that if Cuomo somehow “miracles himself” onto the ballot in November 2022, he would “be happy” to push him out of office.

“We have been running against Andrew Cuomo since we announced on April 8. We’re still running against Andrew Cuomo today. I do believe that he should resign,” Zeldin advised. “I actually thought that he should resign for the deadly nursing home order and cover-up before we even saw this AG’s report. I believe that now that he’s refusing to resign and he put out that crazy pre-produced video yesterday that was continuing to attack his accusers and the investigators, I believe that the assembly Democrats should be moving forward with impeachment. If they don’t move forward with impeachment, then when they’re running for reelection, they’re going to have it on their hands. Well, they will be accused of a cover-up. At the end of the day, if it comes down to voters November 8, 2022, New Yorkers, millions of them, are ready to give him the boot. We saw it this morning. A new Marist poll came out this morning that said 59% of New Yorkers thought that he should resign; if he refuses to resign, he should be impeached.”

“[I]’d be happy to be the one on November 8, 2022, to take him out if somehow he miracles himself onto that ballot,” he concluded.

