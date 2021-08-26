Carville: ‘Hysterical and Stupid’ Media Coverage of Afghanistan Has Been Awful

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” veteran Democrat strategist James Carville blasted the media’s “hysterical and stupid” coverage of President Joe Biden’s shortcoming in Afghanistan.

According to Carville, the United States had already lost the war, and the reality of it was just setting in, given Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the Central Asian nation.

“There’s no elegant way to lose a war,” he said. “We lost this war 15 years ago. All Joe Biden’s is just telling us what time it is. And the hysterical and stupid coverage of the mainstream press has been awful. Just read New York magazine or Josh Marshall of Talking Points.”

He said the resurgence of COVID-19 was Biden’s biggest hurdle and continued to downplay the Afghanistan situation.

“[I]t looks bad. The country looks bad. When you lose a war, you don’t look good. This war was lost a long time ago. And Joe Biden had nothing to do with it. He wanted us out before that.”

