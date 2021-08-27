Dem Rep. Wild: Calling ‘Egregiously’ Handled Evacuation a Success a ‘Disservice’ to Victims of Kabul Attack, Bagram Base Would Be Useful

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Craig Melvin Reports,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) stated that the evacuation of Afghanistan “has been as far from orderly as it could possibly be” and that calling it successful is “a complete disservice to the service members who have served there for the last 20 years and certainly the ones who are on the ground now and those who lost their lives yesterday.” Wild also argued that keeping the air base in Bagram would have been helpful.

Wild said, “I don’t know why it’s been handled egregiously, but I can tell you that my use of that word has to do with what has clearly been just a devastation, to call it a successful evacuation would be a complete disservice to the service members who have served there for the last 20 years and certainly the ones who are on the ground now and those who lost their lives yesterday. This has been as far from orderly as it could possibly be and I have a great number of questions about the evacuation itself. I want to know why we closed our air base well before starting the evacuation, and yes, I know that it’s an hour north of Kabul, but it still would have served a purpose, I would think, in the midst of all of this. I want to know why — and by the way, my questions don’t — aren’t just for this administration. They go way back.”

