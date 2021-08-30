Watch: MSNBC Guest Likens Pro-Lifers to Suicide Bombers

Saturday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” civil rights attorney Jill Collen Jefferson claimed that people who are pro-life are akin to suicide bombers.

According to Jefferson, people who defend the rights of the unborn are like a “suicide bomber” because they feel “like they have the right and the moral duty to mess up somebody else’s life for the greater good. The attorney’s remarks come in the wake of a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing 13 U.S. service members and injuring many more.

“Attorney Jefferson, as we talk about civil and human rights in Mississippi, I want to mention the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about a currently blocked state law that would ban all abortions after 15 weeks. And so, the heavily poor, young, and black women who stand to lose access to the only abortion clinic in the state sounds as much about civil rights as abortion rights to me. What are your thoughts, counselor?” host Al Sharpton asked.

“Yes, this is a matter of civil rights,” Jefferson replied. “Having the right to an abortion is a constitutional right. It’s grounded in the right to privacy that is within the Constitution. And I find it really interesting that part of this argument is an argument about, you know, ‘the right to an abortion is not explicitly listed in the Constitution.’ But you know what? Neither is the right to bear arms. The way that we interpret that law is the interpretation of a constitutional provision, the Second Amendment.”

The MSNBC guest added, “In this, we are interpreting another constitutional provision, yet we’re not applying that same logic to the situation. What it reminds me of, quite honestly, is a suicide bomber, someone who feels like they have the right and the moral duty to mess up somebody else’s life for the greater good.”

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent