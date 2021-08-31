Hannity: Biden Should Resign for Abandoning U.S. Citizens in Afghanistan

Fox News host Sean Hannity demanded President Joe Biden resign Monday on his show “Hannity” for abandoning his pledge to stay in Afghanistan until every American citizen was evacuated.

Referencing reports that roughly 200 Americans are still left in Afghanistan, Hannity said, “Apparently Joe Biden was telling all of us an outright lie, every American. This transcends politics. This is a Democrat, Republican, conservative, or liberal.”

He continued, “This is the worst self-inflicted foreign policy crisis in modern American history. One of the worst in history. Everyone involved should be fired. Secretary of state, Blinken fired, Defense Secretary Austin fired, National Security advisor Jake Sullivan, fired, General Mark Milley — why he ever gave up Bagram — fired. They all need to be held responsible for this unmitigated disaster. Yes, Joe Biden too, fired.”

Hannity added, “If Biden had frankly any honor at all if he even knew what day it is, he would resign himself right now as well. Leaving Americans behind and putting their lives ins the hands of terrorists, in this case, the Taliban, and probably ISIS-K and al Qaeda, it’s beyond heartless. It’s cruel. It is unacceptable. This is not the American way. According to a new ABC news full, the vast majority of Americans — we don’t get 84% of Americans to agree out much at all — up, but 84% agree U.S. troops should have stayed behind until every single American was evacuated. Seventy-one percent say we should have stayed to make sure every ally of ours is evacuated also because we promised them that. Our word is supposed to be our bond.”

