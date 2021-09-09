Psaki: ‘We’re Getting Closer’ to Removing Every American Out of Afghanistan

During a Thursday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki danced around saying the Biden administration is “close” to getting every American who wants out Afghanistan out of the Taliban-led country.

The Taliban has reportedly kept some planes grounded in Kabul because some evacuees lack required visa documentation.

Host Willie Geist asked Psaki if the White House is “close” to getting the 100 Americans that she estimated are still remaining in Afghanistan. The press secretary advised they are “working toward” getting close to removing all of the citizens and allies, but when asked if the administration is “close now,” Psaki replied that they are “getting closer.

“It’s right around 100 right now, and we’re working to get the American citizens who want to depart out of the country, as well as legal permanent resident and other key partners,” Psaki stated.

“I know that’s kind of a fluid number, as you point out, but is it fair to say you’re getting close with this flight and perhaps others to getting every American who wants to leave Afghanistan out of the country. Are you close?” Geist asked.

Psaki replied, “That’s what we’re working toward, absolutely.”

“And are you close now?” Geist followed up.

Psaki then responded, “We’re getting closer.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent