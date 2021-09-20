Dem Rep. Aguilar: There’s ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ at Border, Individuals Need to ‘Know the Rules’ and Follow Them

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said there is “a humanitarian crisis down at the border.” And we need to have communication with all the countries involved in the migrant situation, and ensure “individuals know the rules of the road” and follow them.

Aguilar said the conditions at the border aren’t acceptable and the situation “continues to be a humanitarian crisis down at the border.”

He added, “I think that we need multiple countries coming together. And so, we need to work collaboratively. But this is a crisis that is bigger than just one country. This is a regional crisis. Many of the individuals are Haitian immigrants as well. So, we need to make sure that we are dialoguing with all of these countries, making sure that individuals know the rules of the road and exercise those and ensure that we have humanitarian abilities to help. Because, clearly, what is happening is not ideal, but making sure that the conditions that those individuals are staying is as well is something that we’re all concerned about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett